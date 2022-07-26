Laois Ladies footballers wished best of luck by Laois County Council

Erone Fitzpatrick of Laois celebrates after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship Semi-Final on July 10. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
The Laois Ladies Gaelic Football team will compete in the All Ireland Ladies football final this Sunday, with the county council behind them.
The team beat Clare in a stunning game on July 10 to make it to Croke Park this weekend.
Laois County Council has wished them well, in a formal proposal at their July meeting.
"Best wishes to Laois Ladies Gaelic Football Team in the All-Ireland Intermediate Final on July 31 2022," proposed Cllr Willie Aird, seconded by Cllr James Kelly.
The Laois team are E Barry; A Kelly, C Dunne, A Potts; R Williams, E Healy, A Donoher; A Healy, J Moore; E Galvin, E Fitzpatrick, SA Fitzgerald; M Nerney, E Lawlor, LM Maher.
Kickoff is 1.45pm on Sunday, with Laois taking on Wexford, in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals.
