Laois breastfeeding support meetings resume post pandemic

A Laois breastfeeding support group has announced the resumption of full activities, in perfect timing ahead of World Breastfeeding Week.

La Leche League Portlaoise is delighted to be back to group meetings after two years of online only support to new mothers due to the Covid pandemic.

The group meets in Treo Nua community centre in Knockmay on the first Tuesday of each month. They also meet on the third Tuesday monthly, for mother and baby coffee mornings at different venues around Portlaoise. Zoom meetings will continue to be offered too.

Heather Rice is co-leader of the group.

“It is wonderful to be back in the same room with each other again supporting and giving well researched information to Mums," she said.

Online support will continue to feature too. A zoom meeting is also run by La Leche League Portlaoise, for those choosing to breastfeed older babies called "Nursing Beyond Infancy". It is on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

“Many women find once their baby reaches 9 plus months they are at a different stage on their journey and often know no one else who is still breastfeeding. This is despite the World Health Organization recommendations that all babies are breastfeed for at least two years. We have Mums from all over the country joining us for this special Zoom each month,” Heather said.

World Breastfeeding Week 2022 runs from August 1 to 7

This year, the focus is on strengthening those who protect and promote breastfeeding across society, and providing breastfeeding friendly environments for families in the post-pandemic world. Support from health professionals and lay counsellors is shown to make a significant difference in outcomes for the breastfeeding mother and her baby.

Breastfeeding is more important than ever in the post-pandemic world, as it improves nutrition and ensures food security, particularly now as families struggle with cost of living increases and threats to global food supply chains.

“Breastfeeding provides total food security for infants. There is no more readily available, affordable and nutritious food source than breastmilk, a complete food for infants up to six months of age, and with complementary foods up to two years and beyond.

“While the act of breastfeeding in itself is free, there can be many barriers for families who choose to give their children human milk. La Leche League Leaders are here to support every family, regardless of how they wish to do this, and give free up-to-date information and support,” Heather said.

Details of Zoom meetings are posted weekly on the La Leche League of Ireland social media pages. Local Leaders can be contacted directly, details on www.lalecheleagueireland.com/groups/