Four face money laundering charge over €50,000 in Laois 

Four people appeared in court charged with money laundering in Laois in April of 2020.

Ciara Lynch, 31, with an address at 420 O’Malley Park, Southill, Limerick and Kathleen O’Reilly, 41, of Bay 5, Castletroy Halting Site, Limerick each faced one charge on money laundering in relation to a sum of €50,000 at Conkeen, Portlaoise on April 6, 2020.

On the same date, Francis Maguire, 37, of 2 Cement Road, Drogheda and Simon McGinley, 23, of 4 St Anthony’s Park, Cement Road, Drogheda are both charged with money laundering in relation to the sum of €50,000 at Midway Food Court car park, Meelick, Portlaoise on April 6, 2020.

Representing Ms Lynch and Ms O’Reilly, Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said there wasn’t consent for more time for the service of the Book of Evidence.

Sgt Micheal Tarpey had said the book wasn’t ready. In light of further information in relation to the case, he said the DPP was also considering whether the Special Criminal Court might be a more suitable venue than the Circuit Court. He said the note from the DPP’s office in relation to further evidence was dated on July 7.

Mr McCarthy said he wanted to make a submission in relation to the case. He said there had “there is a statutory timeline in which that book must be served” and he insisted his client was not agreeing to an extension.

Judge Andrew Cody said the case has only been before the court since May. He said the DPP received additional information a fortnight ago and he was prepared to extend time.

Similar applications were made for each of the four accused and Judge Cody advised their legal representatives to make their submissions in writing. He put the case back to July 28 and said he would consider the submissions at that point.