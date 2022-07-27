Laois man in Big Apple set to be honoured in native county

Laois people on St Patrick's Day in 2018 at the New York St Patrick's Day Parade..
A leading member of the Laois community in the United States is to be honoured by Laois County Council.
On the approval of county councillors, the local authority is to host a Civic Reception to honour Mr Mike Dunphy, Laois Association New York.
Mr Dunphy is receiving the honour in recognition of his work promoting Laois in the neighbouring states New Jersey and New York.
Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Thomasina Connell will chair the bestowing of the Civic Reception on Friday, July 29 in County Hall Portlaoise.
