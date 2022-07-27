Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Fr James (Jim) Bermingham - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, July 26 of Fr. James (Jim) Bermingham, St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, County Wicklow and formerly Rialto, Dublin, Ogoja diocese (Nigeria), Archdiocese of Lagos (Nigeria), Rome and "Golden Lane," Woodbrook, Portarlington County Laois.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Maisie and brother Myles. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Patrick, sisters Lil, Bernie and Kathleen, sister-in-law Josephine, his adoring niece Deirdre and her husband Charlie and their family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and his society family.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Thursday evening from 6:30pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11:20am arriving St Paul's Church, Emo (eircode R32 RYI6) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Fr James's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector Current HSE Guidelines in place during the funeral, please.

Margaret Grant - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, July 24 of Margaret Grant (nee Maguire), of Ballagh, Errill, Co. Laois.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her cherished husband Jim, siblings Mary (Dooley), Paddy, Jack and baby Thomas. Margaret will be forever loved and sadly missed by her children Sheila (Price), Catherine (Caygill), Mairead and James. Her son-in-law Dave and late Ian, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth. Her grandchildren Tom, Sarah, Tanya and Emma. Her sister Teasy (Robinson), brothers Peter and Joe, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Margaret was a loving wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt and sister-in-law. She will be forever remembered and greatly missed by all her family.

Reposing at her home (Ballagh) (R32 D5H9) on Thursday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in The Church of Our Lady Queen of the Universe, Errill, followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Peter William Meaney - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, July 26 of Peter William Meaney, Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally, Co Laois & formerly of Abbeyleix and Giltown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Daniel, sister in law Sally, cousin Pat, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, on Friday 29th, for 11am requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Two Mile House Cemetery, Naas via Giltown. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Hannah Kealy - Timahoe

The death took place on Sunday, July 24 of Hannah Kealy, Cremorgan, Timahoe, Laois / Kilkenny



Passed away in Temple Street Hospital, Dublin.

Cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Marie and Denis, much loved sister of Ella, treasured granddaughter of Margaret and John (Cahill) & Margaret and Tom (Kealy) and her dog Ruben.

Hannah will be sadly missed by her parents, sister, grandparents, aunts and uncles Sharon, Orlaith, Brian & Kelley, Liz & Stephen, Aisling, and the late Liam (Kealy), cousins Shauna, Eve, Darragh, and Conor, and extended family.

An angel into heaven.

House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements to be announced this Wednesday afternoon.

Eamon Sammon - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, July 25 of Eamon Sammon, The Farm, Coolagh, Clonaslee, Co. Laois.

Died peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Mary (Ciss) and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his many cousins, close neighbours and dear friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12:00 noon in St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee. Eamon's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting county Laois.

Timothy Fitzpatrick - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, July 23 of Timothy (Tim) Fitzpatrick, Mornington, Co. Meath and formerly of Rathdowney, Co. Laois, 23rd July 2022.

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, aged 85 years. Pre-deceased by his parents Tim Snr and Bridget, sister Bab, brothers Seán and Tom. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carol, brothers Pat and Jimmy, extended family and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) on Monday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Star of The Sea Church, Mornington, with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown.

Teresa Breen - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, July 18 of Teresa Breen (née Holohan), Thornberry, Abbeyleix, Laois



Predeceased by her infant son Thomas.Peacefully in the presence of her family at St. James's Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, children Sharon, Joseph, Jenny and Tracy, grandchildren Lauren, Thomas, Evan, Ryan, Haleigh, Jake, Noah, Sam and Kate, sons-in-law Joe, Alan and Anthony, daughter-in-law Amanda, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter and son-in-law's residence Sharon and Joe Mc Evoy Dooary Ballyroan on Monday from 2pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from her residence via Rathmoyle on Tuesday July 26 to the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Carlos (Kyrle) Delaney - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, July 23 of Carlos (Kyrle) Delaney, Ash Trees, Stradbally, Laois.

Peacefully, in the excellent and loving care of the staff in Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted and beloved wife Margaret, daughters Mairéad and Carola, sons Matt and John, brother John, grandchildren Maeve, Conn, Niamh, Seán and Joe, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sons-in-law Frank and Colum, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and his many friends

May Kyrle's Gentle soul Rest in Peace

Kyrle reposed at his residence from 7pm on Saturday evening with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday evening to the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for 7:30pm, Reception Prayers. Requiem Mass on Monday July 25 at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Sophie Morrison - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 22 of Sophie Morrison, Portlaoise, Laois



Late staff member of Odlum Mills, Portarlington. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospital, Shaen. Pre-deceased by her sister Rosemary and brother-in-law Dave (Gordon). She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Margaret and brother-in-law Stewart (Freeman), her friends and neighbours especially the Bergin family.

Funeral Service on Monday at St. Peter's Church of Ireland Church in Portlaoise at 2pm followed by burial in Coolbanagher Churchyard.

" Safe in the arms of Jesus

Catherine Hamm - Ballinakill

The death took place on Thursday, July 21 of Catherine Hamm (née Butler), Monaclear, Ballinakill, Laois / Ballyragget, Kilkenny



Catherine died peacefully at her home surrounded by her beloved family after an illness bravely borne with great strength, courage and determination. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Kathleen, brothers Billy and Jim. Deeply regretted by her husband Peter, son Nigel, daughters Ingrid and Selina, brothers Martin, Paddy and Tom, sister Maggie, her adored grandchildren, uncle,brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposed at her residence on Friday afternoon from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30 to St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Requiem Mass at 12 oc.Burial afterwards in St.Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

John Keane - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, July 21 of John Keane, Mulberry House, Kildare / Station Road, Portarlington, Laois



John passed away peacefully in the loving and dedicated care of staff in Muiriosa (Moore Abbey). John, dear brother to Muriel, Angela, Richard, Carmel, Barbara and David. Predeceased by his parents Con and Betty and his brother in law Brian. Deeply regretted by his sister in law Marie, brothers in law Michael, Brian and John, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends especially the devoted staff of Mulberry House.

John reposed at his sister Muriel's residence, Killenard on Sunday evening at 6pm until 9pm. Removal by Whelehan Funeral Directors on Monday morning at 11.45am to arrive at Saint John's Church, Killenard for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Therese Kinsella - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, July 20 of Therese Kinsella (nee Mulhall), Skerries, Athy. Co. Kildare and late of Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Passed away peacefully in Naas General Hospital. Sadly, missed by her beloved husband Tommy, much loved mother of Ciaran, Padraig and Annmarie, grandchildren Aaron, Niamh and Danny, daughter-in-law Lindy, brothers and sisters Pat (deceased), Tony, Linda, Frances, Carmel (deceased), Martina, Brian and Irene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Therese reposed at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy on Friday, 22nd July, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Saturday morning, 23rd July, at 11.45 am, to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy.

John Bowe - Rathdowney



The death took place on Tuesday, July 19 of John Bowe, Lisheen, Newtownperry, Rathdowney, Co. Laois.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly mourned by his wife Maureen and his family, Veronica (White), Rosemary (Bowe Vard), Teresa (Cleere), Kate (Lehane), Diarmuid and Eamon, sons-in-law Tommy, Dave, Michael and Christopher, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Eoghan and Niamh (White), Vincent, Shane and Arlene (Cleere), Christopher (Lehane), Daniel, Matthew and David (Bowe), great-grandchildren William and Thomas (White), Lorcan (Shaw), Jake (Cleere), his sister Chrissie Kelly, brother-in-law Michéal Curtis, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Maureen and family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that John received at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick and at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Reposed at his daughter Teresa (Cleere's) residence Rathdowney Road, Errill on Thursday evening from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral mass in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am on Friday followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery Rathdowney.

John Delahunty - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, July 18 of John Delahunty, Harristown, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny and late of Ballavarra, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny and Mountrath, Co. Laois.

Pre-deceased by his loving parents Theresa and Richard and sisters Statia and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving son Steven, daughter Jean, his beloved grandchildren Faye, Noah, Aaron and Dylan, daughter-in-law Noelle, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Reposed at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, (Y34N677) on Friday July 22nd from 4pm concluding at 8pm with Rosary at 6pm.

Funeral Mass took place on Saturday, July 23rd at 11am in Church of The Assumption, The Rower, followed by private cremation.

David Smith - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, July 20 of David (Dave) Smith, Church View, Portarlington, Offaly / Laois



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of the late Mary and dear son of the late Christy (Brophy) Smith. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Carol, son David, partner Elaine, dear mother Chrissy, brothers Tom, Chris and Brian, sister Liz, granddaughters Muireann, Saoirse and Caoimhe, sons-in-law Garrett and Stephen, Elaine's family, aunt, uncle, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at his residence on Thursday afternoon from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10:40am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

James (Jimmy) O'Leary - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of James (Jimmy) O'Leary, Ballintogher, Ballybrittas, Laois



Suddenly at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving family Hubert, Annette, John and Caroline, brother Hugh, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Wednesday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11:15am (travelling via Station Road) arriving St John's Church Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Cummins - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, July 19 of Michael Cummins of Copperbeech View, Roscrea and Lakeglen, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at St James Hospital Dublin. Dearly loved father to Martha and Michael and adoring grandfather to Abbie, Grace, Ruby and Robbie. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, brothers Tom, Noel, John-Joe, sisters Maura and Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, son in law, daughter in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Webcam - Portlaoise Parish. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions.