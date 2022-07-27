Weeks of roadworks shut down major Laois N80 road
A major road diversion has started in Laois this Wednesday morning, July 27 that is set to last for over three weeks.
The busy N80 road between Portlaoise and Mountmellick has been closed to all but local traffic, until August 19.
Motorists are being diverted in a long route via The Heath, Shaen and Emo.
"The N80 Road will be temporarily close from Anngrove stud, Irishtown to the R423 junction, Derrycloney, Co. Laois. The Road will be closed from 27th July 2022 to the 19th August 2022 for a full 24 hour closure. This closure is necessary to facilitate full Road Re-surfacing."
Route map below.
Laois County Council is conducting a major resurfacing of the N80 road through Mountmellick, which gets some 10,000 vehicles a day and has failed in places. The full job will last until October with the Main Street last to get an overhaul.
