27 Jul 2022

Laois shuttle buses wanted to Ploughing championships and Electric Picnic

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

27 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

The lack of enough shuttle buses to bring people to huge Laois based events like Electric Picnic and the National Ploughing Championships can leave "a sour taste" a local councillor says.

This September some 70,000 ticketholders will descend on Laois for Ireland's biggest music and arts festival, and a fortnight later, some 250,000 visitors will gather a few fields away, for the National and World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.

Shuttle buses right up to the entrance gates are essential, says Cllr Barry Walsh.

He tabled a motion to the July meeting of Laois County Council, requesting that the local authority liaise now with public and private transport operators "to ensure adequate transport and travel provisions are in place".

"It has been well publicised in other venues that having to walk four or five miles leaves a sour taste. We need to be actually talking to local transport companies. If it needs to be subsidised, we should do that, to enhance the experience and ensure people come back," he said.

Final Laois free mattress amnesty day set to pass 1,000 mark

Cllr Paschal McEvoy seconded the motion.

"I totally agree. There is transport from Portlaoise but I don't think it comes from anywhere else. It would make life a lot easier if people could get closer," he said.

In reply, engineer Paul O'Loughlin spoke on behalf of the Director of Services Simon Walton.

"We will of course talk to see if we can assist transport in an orderly manner," he said.

