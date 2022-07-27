Call to honour high achieving Laois blood donors

Laois people who have managed to donate blood 100 times should be honoured by the county.

So says a local councillor who is himself a blood donor.

Cllr Ollie Clooney wants Laois County Council to hold an event for everyone in Laois who has managed to donate what is over 80 pints of blood so far in their lifetimes, about eight times as much blood as is in a human body.

He tabled a motion to the July meeting to ask the council to recognise people in the county who have donated over 100 units of blood.

"Blood donors save lives. To get to 100 donations is very difficult. I'm not there myself, but a handful in my parish have got to 100. Nothing was done for them. They are lifesavers. We've dedicated things to runners and sports and fair play, but lifesavers are getting a deaf ear," Cllr Clooney said.

Cllr Willie Aird seconded the proposal.

"Even if it's a Cathaoirleach's reception for people in our county. We should start it this year," he said.

In response, Laois County Council said that it has contacted the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

"They held an annual dinner for people who reach the 50 and 100 donations, where they are given either a gold drop pin or a porcelain pelican. They have not been able to hold it during the pandemic but they hope for a return. They do send a gift pack in the post," an official reported.

Cllr Clooney and Aird emphasised that the motion requests the council to do the honours itself.