Search

27 Jul 2022

Call to honour high achieving Laois blood donors

Call to honour high achieving Laois blood donors

Call to honour high achieving Laois blood donors

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

27 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois people who have managed to donate blood 100 times should be honoured by the county.

So says a local councillor who is himself a blood donor.

Cllr Ollie Clooney wants Laois County Council to hold an event for everyone in Laois who has managed to donate what is over 80 pints of blood so far in their lifetimes, about eight times as much blood as is in a human body. 

He tabled a motion to the July meeting to ask the council to recognise people in the county who have donated over 100 units of blood.

"Blood donors save lives. To get to 100 donations is very difficult. I'm not there myself, but a handful in my parish have got to 100. Nothing was done for them. They are lifesavers. We've dedicated things to runners and sports and fair play, but lifesavers are getting a deaf ear," Cllr Clooney said.

Cllr Willie Aird seconded the proposal.

"Even if it's a Cathaoirleach's reception for people in our county. We should start it this year," he said. 

Laois shuttle buses wanted to Ploughing championships and Electric Picnic

In response, Laois County Council said that it has contacted the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

"They held an annual dinner for people who reach the 50 and 100 donations, where they are given either a gold drop pin or a porcelain pelican. They have not been able to hold it during the pandemic but they hope for a return. They do send a gift pack in the post," an official reported. 

Cllr Clooney and Aird emphasised that the motion requests the council to do the honours itself.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media