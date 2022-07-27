Laois to get its first Rainbow Pride pedestrian crossing

Laois is to paint a Pride rainbow on a pedestrian crossing for the first time, to show support to the LGBTQI+ community.

Laois County Council has agreed to a proposal by Cllr Aisling Moran, who is the county's first openly gay councillor.

Whilst the council has denied her request to repaint the actual crossing due to road safety laws requiring them to be in black and white, it is offering a colourful way around the issue, by painting a border each side.

Cllr Moran tabled her motion to the July meeting, requesting that a prominent location be found in Portlaoise to retrofit an existing crossing as a rainbow crossing.

She suggests that this be a pilot project that can be extended to every Laois town and village “to show solidarity and inclusion to the LGBTQI+ community”.

She also requests that the paintwork is done before September 17, when the first ever Midlands Pride event will take place, hosted by Portlaoise.

“This is done in a lot of cities especially in Europe. 93% of people in the LGBTQI+ communities suffer from mental health problems, and 73% report verbal harassment. They maybe find it difficult to be themselves for many reasons,” she said.

She suggests putting the crossing at James Fintan Lalor Avenue “where the blue bridge was”.

Cllr John King seconded her proposal.

“We have to move on with the changing times, lets all work together,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly agrees.

“They have one in Clondalkin, Limerick and Cork. It would show that Laois is an inclusive place to live, work and call home,” he said.

Director of Services Simon Walton said that if members agreed, roadmarkings can be painted on the approaches to pedestrian crossings, and this can be arranged in Portlaoise.