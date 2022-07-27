Search

27 Jul 2022

Laois to get its first Rainbow Pride pedestrian crossing

Laois to get its first Rainbow Pride pedestrian crossing

The Pride Rainbow crossing installed at a pedestrian crossing in Limerick city centre earlier this year

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

27 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois is to paint a Pride rainbow on a pedestrian crossing for the first time, to show support to the LGBTQI+ community.

Laois County Council has agreed to a proposal by Cllr Aisling Moran, who is the county's first openly gay councillor.

Whilst the council has denied her request to repaint the actual crossing due to road safety laws requiring them to be in black and white, it is offering a colourful way around the issue, by painting a border each side.

Cllr Moran tabled her motion to the July meeting, requesting that a prominent location be found in Portlaoise to retrofit an existing crossing as a rainbow crossing.

She suggests that this be a pilot project that can be extended to every Laois town and village “to show solidarity and inclusion to the LGBTQI+ community”.

She also requests that the paintwork is done before September 17, when the first ever Midlands Pride event will take place, hosted by Portlaoise.

“This is done in a lot of cities especially in Europe. 93% of people in the LGBTQI+ communities suffer from mental health problems, and 73% report verbal harassment. They maybe find it difficult to be themselves for many reasons,” she said.

She suggests putting the crossing at James Fintan Lalor Avenue “where the blue bridge was”.

Laois shuttle buses wanted to Ploughing championships and Electric Picnic

Cllr John King seconded her proposal.

“We have to move on with the changing times, lets all work together,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly agrees.

“They have one in Clondalkin, Limerick and Cork. It would show that Laois is an inclusive place to live, work and call home,” he said.

Director of Services Simon Walton said that if members agreed, roadmarkings can be painted on the approaches to pedestrian crossings, and this can be arranged in Portlaoise.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media