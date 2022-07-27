Search

27 Jul 2022

Swap your old clothes for new at Laois eco friendly event

Laois fashion fans who are trying to be more eco conscious, have the perfect opportunity next week.

A Clothes Swap Event is taking place on August 7 in Portarlington.

The public can drop ten items of good unwanted, clean clothes prior to the event, and pick up ten tokens in return.

Then is it a matter of turning up and swapping each token for a new pre-loved item on the day of the swap.

The event is being run by SOLAS Eco Garden Shop, at their monthly craft market, from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, August 7.

Georgina Carey from the centre explains how clothes swapping can help the environment.

"In the face of throwaway fashion, clothes swapping is one of the most environmentally friendly ways to reduce waste, contribute less to the increasing accumulation of toxic chemicals in the environment and upgrade your wardrobe without spending a penny," she said.

The swap is for womens and mens clothes only.

