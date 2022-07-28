Is George Clooney coming back to Laois? Speculation that Hollywood star is on his way home

Speculation is mounting that famous actor George Clooney might visit Laois again this summer as he further explores his family roots in Ireland.

The Hollywood actor George Clooney, his wife Amal and two children have spent a number of days in Laois in 2019 getting to know his Irish relatives.

They attended a planned family get together which was organised by his parents Nicholas and Nina. The couple hosted the family reunion at the five star award winning luxury hotel Ballyfin House in Co Laois.

Clooney’s Irish roots are in Windgap, Co Kilkenny and around Abbeyleix where he still has relatives. George’s father’s great-great-grandfather Nicholas Clooney emigrated to America shortly after the Famine.

Andy Ring, a distant cousin of Clooney's and the owner of irishheritagetowns.com met the actor at Ballyfin in 2019.

"The first thing he said when he arrived at Ballyfin House was, 'The Irish Clooneys are doing okay', he's an absolute gentleman," said Andy.

According to a report in the Irish Examiner, Clooney wants to return to the nation of his ancestors.

Clooney is the recipient of three Golden Globe Awards, two Academy Awards, and the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.