Search

28 Jul 2022

Interest in joining Laois fire service 'dwindled greatly'

Interest in joining Laois fire service 'dwindled greatly'

Interest in joining Laois fire service 'dwindled greatly'

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

28 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Interest in joining Laois fire service has “dwindled greatly” claims a councillor with the lack of roster, and rigid availability requirements blamed.

Cllr Willie Aird said there is no roster so crews are effectively always on call.

"I put in a motion recently about getting a roster of people in the fire service. It got a deafening silence. We need it, it's not fair. 

“People are entitled to a quality of life but it's not available to them because of the roster situation. There was always an interest but it has dwindled greatly and I can see why,” he said at the July council meeting.

With three recent firemen retiring, Cllr Paschal McEvoy warns that Laois could end up “where Laois has not enough fire men and women to run our stations”.

“I'd say it's both to do with the roster, and that people aren't coming forward any more because the rules say you have to live or work within 2km," he said.

First Irish 4x4 water tanker to fight Laois bog and forest fires

Laois County Fire & Rescue Service is recruiting for retained fire fighters, male or female at stations in Abbeyleix and Rathdowney.

"Applicants must either live and work within 5 minutes of one of our fire stations, in order that you can attend quickly in the event of an emergency call-out. Because you will be ‘on call’, you must be flexible and available at short notice. You must also be available to attend weekly training sessions. To become a retained firefighter you must be over 18 and under 55. A good standard of health is needed and all applicants must pass a medical as part of the selection process. Applicants must be physically fit, and will need to pass a fitness test. The physical requirements of the selection process are fairly demanding." Laois County Council says. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media