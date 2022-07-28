Search

28 Jul 2022

'Don't follow around people with a bag of turf' - council urged against policing law

Lynda Kiernan

28 Jul 2022 10:34 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois councillor has urged the county council not to be following around people drawing turf, to check if they are breaking a new law.

The recently passed Clean Air Act bans the commercial sale of turf, but Laois councillors are unsure who will monitor any law breakers.

The CEO of Laois County Council says he has not been informed of any obligation to police turf selling.

The new environmental regulations allow those with turbary rights & all ‘customary rights’ to cut, burn, share and sell turf, as long as it is not sold in a retail setting, a public place, through media or online. There is no ban on burning turf. Smoky coal is banned completely. 

Cllr Willie Aird painted a picture of council rangers approaching people working on the bog, speaking at the July council meeting.

"Someone could be caught with an ass and cart or if they have two bags in the boot of a car. You could be on the bog and meet two rangers from the county council. Will this come back to Laois County Council to police it?

"This nonsense about friends, you can give a friend turf but no-one is allowed sell it. I'm not saying we can stop it, we probably can't. It will be foisted on the county council. But if we had the opportunity to speak, I don't think it is the responsibility of Laois County Council to follow around people with a bag of turf.

"The rural community out there is totally opposed to this. We'll come out as the bad guys and we will be perfectly clean," Cllr Aird said.

The CEO is John Mulholland is not aware of any onus on local authorities to regulate turf sales.

"I haven't heard or read anything. It would be a surprise to me," he said.

Cllr Ben Brennan is expecting the Green party to be "gone" before the law is enacted.

"I don't think this will happen because the Greens will be gone. They are wagging Fine Gael's tail. They have the country destroyed. Fianna Fáil supported them for one reason, to stay in power. The council won't be putting staff on it," he predicted.

