GAA club in Laois wants your help to make development dreams come true

Ballyfin GAA launch is appealing for support to help it realise the targets set out in a new plan to develop its facilities for its members and the people of the community over the next five years.

The club near Portlaoise recently launched an ambitious 5-year Club Development Plan which it says aims to improve the infrastructure of the Club and surrounding grounds. by Doing so Ballyfin GAA says this will enhance the experience of not only its members but also the broader Ballyfin community.

The 5 Year Plan will look to complete the following tasks:

1. Tarmacadam the entire walkway to become suitable for walkers, runners, prams/strollers & wheelchairs.

2. Lights around the walkway & pitch.

3. New Astro Turf.

4. Fencing, including the Main Pitch & erect dugouts.

5. Develop a Playground area.

As with any a such project it requires funding, separate to the normal running costs of the Club. Ballyfin GAA Euro Millions Syndicate is a first step towards funding this Development Plan.

The club invites you to join the syndicate, which offers you the value of potentially winning some money and also allows you to contribute towards this valuable Club & community-based Development. LINK TO THE SUPPORT PAGE BELOW

You can get involved through the Clubforce Link: https://member.clubforce.com/tickets_m.asp?LL_ID=2773