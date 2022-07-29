Emissions cuts will help to secure the future of farming - insists Laois Offaly Minister

A plan which will see farmers having to cut the amount of greenhouse gases produced in their farms by a quarter has been hailed as a historic deal that will secure their futures by Minister of State Pippa Hackett.

The Laois Offaly based Green Party Minister joined Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Martin Heydon at the Dáil to launch the plan which will aims to cut emission throughout Irish society.

The plan does not describe the approach as cutting emissions but has put limits to what can be emitted into the environment that can contribute to climate change.

Minister Pippa Hackett said in a statement that she acknowledges the commitment of all Government colleagues as agreement is reached on sectoral emissions ceilings.

“I want to acknowledge all those in Government, particularly Ministers Eamon Ryan and Charlie McConalogue who, together with officials and advisors, worked tirelessly to reach agreement: It was not easy.

“To quote Minister Ryan ‘it is a significant and historic’ moment. The agreement reached places Ireland in a leading role in combatting climate change and for the first time each sector of our economy has a clear sense of just how much they must do to reduce emissions. We will all benefit from cleaner air, warmer homes, and a better quality of life," she said.

The Geashill based farmer is a Minister in the Department of Agriculture. She addressed the impact on farming.

"Every sector will play its part and this plan will help to secure the future of every sector, including farming. Within agriculture, we will be supporting farmers through initiatives such as a new forestry programme and improved incentives to engage in Organic farming and invest in renewable energy technology.

"The government will also be assisting in the development of biomethane from Anaerobic Digestion (AD), which will provide an opportunity for farmers who wish to consider additional income sources while also contributing significantly to decarbonising the energy system. I am confident that we can meet our climate action targets by working together in a solutions focused way," she said.

