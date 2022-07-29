Search

29 Jul 2022

Motorhome stopovers urged for Laois tourism

Motorhome stopovers urged for Laois tourism

File Photo of a motorhome

Lynda Kiernan

29 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois is losing out on motorhome tourism money by having no parking areas for them anywhere in the county.

A callout has been made to Laois County Council to provide specific approved overnight parking for motorhomes and campervans. 

However the local authority say it is up to private operators to create the stops, with grants of up to €150,000 offered.

Cllr Aisling Moran tabled her second motion to the council on the issue, at the July meeting.

She asked for an update on what are called 'Motorhome Aires' on the European continent. She wants them in "each town and village in Laois" and also asks if any landowners have sought grants to provide campsites in Laois. 

"There was a feasibility study done but we never got results," she claimed.

"We have missed out on three holiday seasons. If you have a motorhome area, people would use shops and restaurants, we are missing out on all of that.  When I brought this up before about campsites, people came to me interested in them. Prices of hotels are through the roof. It's not possible for farmilies to stay in Laois.

"I know I sound angry and frustrated but I am. We spend all this money on studies with no follow through," Cllr Moran said.

Cllr James Kelly supported her motion.

"it's about staycations. I know motorhome owners who leave the county. I meet them elsewhere and I can't say to them 'come back to Laois'. In Ireland we have 368 stopovers but only 26 Motorhome Aires," he said.

Cllr Moran told the council that they need to appoint a person whose sole job is to apply for what she said is €1.3 trillion in EU grants. 

"If you put that person in we will get money," she said.

Elaine Moore from the council's tourism section gave the reply.

"We are not aware of any Motorhome Aires in Laois. Applications for funding can be made to Laois Partnership for the development of such sites. Funding up to a max of €150,000 is available, 75% funding provided. Would need to provide a business plan and applicants ideally would be a sole trader or limited company. Details of planning permission required.

"While there has been some interest and enquiries regarding such developments they did not progress for commercial and other reasons," she said.

