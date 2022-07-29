Search

29 Jul 2022

Stay away from Laois A&E unless it's an emergency warns HSE

August Bank Holiday advice from health service

Doctors in Laois set out their vision for the future of the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

29 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

HSE encouraging the public to stay safe and help protect hospitals and Emergency Departments (EDs / A&E) in Laois and other counties over the August bank holiday weekend 

The HSE said in a statement that the public to consider all care options before attending emergency rooms as the says the units need to protect them for those patients who need urgent care.

It added that patients who attend EDs for routine and non-urgent treatment are being advised that they may experience very long waiting times over the coming weekend and into early next week.

"This year, hospitals have reported record numbers of patients presenting at EDs for care and treatment, including a sharp increase in the number of patients who are seen and treated in the ED and then discharged without requiring admission to hospital. Many of these patients could have been treated at other healthcare services such as Injury Units, GP and GP Out of Hours services and pharmacies," said the HSE.

The service said however that as always, people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.

The HSE said it regrets delays and is asking all to help our staff through a challenging time for our services by:

  • Considering all healthcare options before attending ED including Injury Units, GP services and pharmacies
  • Dialling 999 or 112 for emergency care if there is concern for serious illness or injury
  • Continuing to wear face masks and maintaining good hand hygiene practices when attending hospitals
  • Abiding by all infection control measures including visiting restrictions in hospitals and hospital wards.
  • The HSE is also encouraging people to heed advice from An Garda Síochána and slow down this bank holiday weekend.
  • Always wear a seatbelt, stop for a coffee and a nap if you are tired and never drink/take drugs and drive.

People were also reminded to be mindful of the dangers around waterways this weekend. The HSE wants the public to always ensure children are supervised while swimming, swim at lifeguarded waterways and never mix alcohol with water activities.

If you or someone else is seriously ill or needs urgent emergency care do not delay going to ED or dialling 999/112 for help.

Water safety organisations issue warning ahead of August bank holiday weekend

Out of Hours Urgent GP Services

MIDOC is an appointment only GP service located in the Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath Areas. This service is for patients who need urgent medical attention that cannot wait to be seen by their usual GP.  Opening Hours: Monday to Friday: 6pm-8am and Saturday/Sunday/Bank Hols: 24 Hours. Telephone: 1800 302 702 or go to www.midoc.ie for more information.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media