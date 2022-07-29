Vacancy falls are construction in Laois catches pace

The residential vacancy rate in Laois was lower than the national residential vacancy rate, according to figures released in the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report.

Just 3.5%of homes in Laois were empty in June 2022. That's below the national rate of 4.2%.

The twice-annual residential buildings report, prepared by EY, found that a total of 86,708 residential buildings were classified as vacant across Ireland by GeoDirectory, a 5.9% drop when compared to the previous year.

There was a sharp increase in the number of new residential address points recorded in Laois. A total of 730 new addresses were add in the county which is up 43.1% on the same time last year. New homes represent 2.1% of the total housing stock in Laois.

The report also shows that In Laois, 558 residential buildings were under construction in June 2022. The total represents 2.5% of the 22,390 construction in the Republic by mid year.

A total of 615 residential units were commenced in Laois in the 12 months to June 2022.

There were 817 residential properties transacted across Laois in the 12 months to May 2022. About 15.3% were new homes.

The average price paid was €222,766 over the 12 months.

