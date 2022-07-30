Search

30 Jul 2022

Word power to rule in Laois at Abbeyleix festival

Word power to rule in Laois at Abbeyleix festival

Getting ready to power words in Abbeyleix

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

30 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The  Power of Words Festival  is getting set for another wonderful weekend celebrating  words - written, spoken, acted and sung - in Abbeyleix on the weekend of the 19th to the 21st August.

Now in its fourth year, the festival is set to be as beautiful, relaxed and accessible  as ever.

A full programme will be released shortly, filled with writing workshops, author interviews, readings, book launches, poetry, music, theatre, a creative embodiment workshop, children and teenage events, heritage walks and talks, video presentations and plenty of Open Mic opportunities for people wishing to come along and share their words.

The Bookmark in Portlaoise will also run a  ‘pop-up’  bookstore over the weekend which will stock the books of all of the writers on the 2022 programme.

Visiting writers this year include Danielle McLaughlin, Dave Lordan, Andrea Carter, John MacKenna, Martina Murphy, Arthur Broomfield, Angela Keogh, Johnny Renko, Frances Harney, and many more.

The Living Poets' Society  is another unique feature of the festival. A chosen  Living Poet  will have their work honoured and celebrated throughout the weekend, and receive  The Living Poets' Society Award. The chosen poet for the inaugural year was Pat Ingoldsby, and Rita AnnHiggins received the 2021 Award. The  Living Poet  for this year’s festival will be unveiled shortly.
Nobody loves stories more than children and they will once again feature strongly in the 2022 festival. The festival will also include readings by, and to, children from the town’s newest communities.

The weather has always been kind to the festival and the team is hoping to be as lucky again this year, given that the festival will continue to use outdoor as well as indoor venues for events.

At the helm are: Amanda Kelly, Noelle O’Connell, Evelyn Quinlan, Mairead Connell, Tara Doyle, Ruth Miller and David Delaney who are a group of locally based, talented, artistic individuals, with a wide range of experience and expertise in producing and delivering creative and community events. They are writers, readers, theatre makers, actors, musicians, educators and community facilitators, who all share a spirit of inclusion and belonging.

''We look forward to welcoming everyone once again to Abbeyleix on the weekend of August 19th – 21st, where a guaranteed warm welcome will be offered. There’s something for everyone here and the promise of a truly enjoyable and engaging weekend awaits, with lots of chats and laughter along the way. What more could you want?''  says festival founder, Amanda Kelly.

For information, please visit  www.powerofwords.ie  or Facebook  & Instagram.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media