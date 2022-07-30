Search

30 Jul 2022

Drunk man doesn’t ‘give a f**k about court’

Man remanded on €35,000 Laois drugs charge

Man appeared at Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

30 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

A probation report was ordered for a man who told gardai he didn’t “give a f**k” about court. 

Ruslans Sosnanins,35, of Flat 3, Walsh’s Flats, Main Street, Mountrath admitted being intoxicated and abusive at Main Street, Portlaoise on July 16 last. 

Sgt Sean Keane said gardai found him “staggering  and slurring his words” and unable to stand at 11.25pm on the night in question.

Sgt Keane said the man, who had two previous convictions for public order offences,  became very aggressive and started to shout and said: “I don’t give a f**k about the guards or going to court.” 

Judge Andrew Cody asked Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick “are these still his views on the court and gardai?”

Ms Fitzpatrick said “no judge.” She explained that he drank alcohol while on medication and had little or no recollection of the interaction with gardai. She said his previous convictions arose from one incident. 

She said her client had broken up with his partner and it had a detrimental affect on his mental health, he then turned to alcohol. She said her client was a Latvian national who was on disability and she asked for a probation report. 

Judge Andrew Cody agreed that a probation report would be helpful. He ordered a report and put the case back to Portlaoise District Court on December 8. He told the defendant that “it is important that you cooperate fully with the probation services in the meantime.” Judge Cody noted the early plea of guilty and granted legal aid.

News

