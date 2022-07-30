Prisoner reportedly suing State after hit and run failed attempt to spring unidentified inmate from custody

A prisoner is reportedly suing the State for injuries claimed to have been suffered while being transported in a prison van that was at the centre of a failed ramming and supposed breakout.

The Irish Times is reporting that the prisoner in question was among the inmates being conveyed from Monaghan to Wheatfield Prison on June 15 when the van was rearended by a gold BMW X5.

Gardaí confirmed the incident at the time when they appealed for witnesses to what they described as a "hit and run road traffic collision" on the N2 at Kilcrow, Clontribbet

Gardaí said that the BMW X5 left the scene and was found burnt out a short distance away on the N2. The guards added that a number of individuals were observed leaving the scene of the burnt out vehicle in a grey /black Audi A4 with Northern Ireland registration plates.



The gardaí said they were satisfied that the BMW may have been stolen in a burglary in Ashbourne, Co. Meath on the 15th May 2022. They said the correct registration of the BMW X5 is 04D77272. The said that at the time of this hit and run collision the BMW was bearing false registration plates 06D520.

The Garda statement issued on June 16 said "no injuries have been reported at this time".



Now it's emerged that prison staff and prisoners were injured and one of the inmates has been granted leave to take a judicial review against the Irish Prison Service (IPS) and the State after alleging they had failed to properly treat his injuries.

It is not believed that the plaintiff, who the Irish Times names, was target of the breakout attempt.

There was puzzlement at the scene and subsequently among gardaí and prison staff as to who the the occupants of the BMW were trying to spring from custoday.

The Irish Times reports that the prisoner's legal team, who spoke with the paper, claims that their client was not provided with the hospital treatment given to the prison officers caught up in the incident. It's claimed that he was cut and suffered swelling.

An IPS spokesman did not not comment as the matter was before the courts.