31 Jul 2022

Laois craft features August Craft Month

Leinster Express Reporter

31 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

August Craft Month celebrates local craft in Ireland across the entire month with local Laois makers in Mountmellick Development Association getting involved in the nationwide initiative.

This year is the largest ever August Craft Month with a packed programme of over 230 events including workshops, exhibitions, and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft.

To support August Craft Month, Mountmellick Development Association is celebrating craft through “Crafternoon Tea at the Museum Studio”. Tutors and crafters will be present to display their work, give little demonstrations and tell their stories of creativity. Enjoy the museum visitor experience, including a welcome video and wander through the museum exhibits of needlework and much more.

Located in Irishtown, Mountmellick, the exciting free event will be held on Wednesday, August 24. Audiences can marvel at the original and contemporary Mountmellick embroidery and the dynamic women involved since 1825, which is very much a living craft and part of Ireland’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

People can enjoy creative craft celebrations on their doorstep, as well as hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

Craft NI, Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Cork Craft & Design have come together to deliver this important initiative.

For more information, and to get a feel for the craft events near you and across Ireland, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org

