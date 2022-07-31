FOLLOW LIVE: Follow all the action as Laois play Wexford in the All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Final

Photo by David Fitzgerald
Today Donie Brennan's Laois Ladies team face off against Wexford in the All Ireland Intermediate Final. It is the first time in 21 years that Laois have competed on Ladies All Ireland Football Finals Day.
You can follow all the action in our live blog here
