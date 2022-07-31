Top tweets on historic day for Laois Ladies All-Ireland Champions

What a historic day Laois Gaelic football - an All-Ireland title in the bag with the bonus that the Laois Ladies will be playing senior football again in 2023.

Maybe some of you were shouting and cheering at TG4, or maybe you were Hugging everyone you could see in a blue and white jersey in the middle of the Hogan Stand.

While all that was going on the twitter machine was motoring. Here are the highlights from twitter during Laois ladies glorious day at Croker

First up we have the heroes themselves leaving the hollowed ground as Intermediate Champions.

Next up we have the sublime goal that Mo courtesy of TG4's sublime coverage on the day

Wooly certainly enjoyed Mo's performance today! #noshowlikeaMoshow

No show like Mo show. Laois deserved that goal, complete domination so far — Smaller Fish GAA (@SmallerFishGAA) July 31, 2022

Will O Callaghan lays down some amazing facts about three of Laois's stars.

Laura Marie Maher and Sarah-Anne Fitzgerald are now dual code All-Ireland champions. Claire Conlon an FAI Cup winner and All-Ireland champion. Special achievements. — Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) July 31, 2022

Marie Crowe has to get tweet of the day. Amazing moment for Aisling Donoher and everyone involved with Laois Ladies.

The smile on the face of Aisling Donoher after Laois won the intermediate final, Aisling is also Mammy of @DoItForDan201 pic.twitter.com/zkjVChWNBL — Marie Crowe (@mariecrowe) July 31, 2022

The Dubs got in on the act.

Joanne O'Riordan also congratulated Laois.

Massive shoutout to @LaoisLadies for stopping to chat with my niece! Incredible motivation for her going home in the car talking about sticking with football and emulating their success. And to meet Maggie who chatted all things refereeing with her! An amazing day @LadiesFootball — Joanne O’ Riordan (@JoanneOR_Ox) July 31, 2022

And there were plenty of congrats from the everyday people on social media.

Thrilling victory for Laois today in Croker. Delighted for the girls but especially our two neighbours Erone Fitzpatrick & @MoNerney.Richly deserved win and a massive Laois crowd in the house. Laois gaels crave days out like these. The celebrations will be fierce. #laoisladies — Mark Young (@markeytioboy) July 31, 2022

Laura-Marie Maher and Family celebrating great win for @LaoisLadies in Croker today @Express_Sport pic.twitter.com/PDWwh1pj8H — Pat Hennessy (@PatHennessey1) July 31, 2022

@LaoisLadies YOU DID IT!!! MASSIVE congratulations to everyone involved. Absolutely brilliant ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Pauline Flanagan (@paulineflan1) July 31, 2022

Great day to be from Laois! Nail biting finish but saw it out!!! Laois Abú.. fantastic @LaoisLadies ⚪ — Dan O'Neill (@Dan_Oneill16) July 31, 2022

Brilliant Intermediate LGFA final, great performance from both. Delighted for @LaoisLadies ,they were at a low ebb back in 2019 but that all changed when Donie Brennan was appointed. He has done incredible work with them, well deserved win.#ProperFan #GAABEO — L. NíHéineacháin (@LaobhaoiseNihE) July 31, 2022