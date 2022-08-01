Laois dog rescued from wheelie bin as puppy in Nose of Tralee final

A Laois dog that was rescued as a puppy from a wheelie bin, has made it to the national final of the 2022 Nose of Tralee.

Little terrier Winnie is representing Laois in the Petsitters Nose of Tralee competition.

Her owner is Elizabeth Mulhall from Stradbally.

"Winnie came to us as a rescue, my husband found her and her siblings in a wheelie bin. We have her 11 years now and shes the best girl ever.

"She had a very bad start in life but she is an absolute gem. Super temperament, happy little girl. Shes become a bit of a celebrity as she's been known for her singing, her ability to drive a car, her penchant for stealing food from picnic goers on the beach and, most recently, her attendance at Borris Literary Festival where she met her heroine Laurie Anderson and had a wee moment with Mary Robinsons dog. Our Winnie is the stuff of legends," Elizabeth said.

You can help Winnie win by giving her your vote when public voting opens on the petsitters Ireland website, from August 3 to 22. The public vote will decide which of the 32 Finalists is Crowned the 2022 Nose of Tralee.

The 2022 Nose Of Tralee Winner will be announced on the 23rd August 2022.

First Prize: Title Of Nose of Tralee 2022 €200 euro Pet Sitting and Dog Walking Voucher, Photo Shoot with David MaCauley Photography including canvas image, €500 Euro Tesco Voucher.

Second Prize: €100 euro Pet Sitting and Dog Walking Voucher, €150 Euro Tesco Voucher