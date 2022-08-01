In Pictures: Huge homecoming for Laois All-Ireland Champs

Up to 1,000 Laois fans gathered at the home of Laois Gaelic Games in Portlaoise to welcome home the county's latest All-Ireland Champions.
MW O'Moore Park was the venue for the Laois Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship winners. Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express / Laois Live to capture the event on camera.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.