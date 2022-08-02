Search

Road closure announcement for Electric Picnic in Laois

Excitement is mounting in Laois and Ireland for the return of Electric Picnic on September 1, with what will be the biggest attendance ever after a forced two year break due to the pandemic.

Another performer line-up announcement is expected this week from the organisers for the sell-out event.

One local sign of the busy weekend to come is another announcement by Laois County Council.

They have issued a notice in the latest Leinster Express of their intention to close a regional road into Stradbally, to facilitate the traffic management plan for the Electric Picnic festival.

The R427 from Money Cross to Stradbally will be closed to traffic from 12 noon on Thursday, September 1 until 3pm on Monday, September 5. Diversions will be in place for traffic travelling from Ballyroan and from Timahoe. 

