Roadworks starting on busy roundabout into Portlaoise
Traffic will be slowed down to one lane entering Portlaoise from the M7 motorway, at a busy roundabout junction.
Laois County Council has announced four days of roadworks at the roundabout linking Father Brown Avenue to the Abbeyleix road and the southern circular ring road around Portlaoise.
Works and road narrowing will affect drivers from 8am to 6pm starting on Tuesday, August 2 until Friday evening.
The council says it is carrying out works on the roundabout, which is next to Laois GAA's O'Moore Park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.