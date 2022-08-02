Electric Picnic has lots of news in the pipeline ahead of Laois festival

Electric Picnic has confirmed that new acts and more stages are set to be added to the bill of the huge Laois festival which is just weeks away from returning to its Stradbally Hall home.
With less than a month to go before Picnicers descend on Laois for an eagerly awaited return of the festival, the organisers are in the final stages of adding more fun to the already exciting 2022 line up.
A spokesperson confirmed to the Leinster Express / Laois Live that there will be more acts announced though a date yet for breaking the news has yet to be confirmed.
The spokesperson says lots of other stages will also be announced and other additions to the festival which will be the biggest to date.
Electric Picnic 2022 will begin on Friday, September 2 and ends on Sunday, September 4.
Here's a list of some of the acts already confirmed for Ireland's biggest music and arts festival.
LOTS MORE ON EP2022 HERE
