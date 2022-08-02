Laois tree blocking driver vision 'will have to go'

File photo
A Laois councillor quoted an old Jim Reeves song in urging the chopping down of a roadside tree that he says is completely blocking driver vision.
The tree is at a spot where drivers are speeding said Cllr Ollie Clooney.
"As the song says, he'll have to go, and this will have to go," he said about the offending tree which is at Harvey's Cross, Kilermogh in the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District of Laois.
He tabled a motion asking Laois County Council to "implement safety measures" at the junction.
"Driving from Kilermogh, there is no view whatsoever. You have to be in the middle of the road to see the traffic. They all speed
there. It is an accident waiting to happen," Cllr Clooney said.
His motion tabled at the district's July meeting was supported by Cllr John King.
"We have to prevent accidents. Safety is the way forward," he said.
Laois County Council has agreed to send an engineer to meet Cllr Clooney on site and inspect the driver sightlines.
