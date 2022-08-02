Laois villagers 'living in fear' over 'dangerous' junction

Residents of a Laois village are "living in fear" over the speed of incoming traffic, a local councillor has reported.
The junction is at Meadowbrook housing estate, near to the village school and cemetery in Rosenallis.
The traffic is also creating concern for the school, says Cllr Seamus McDonald.
He tabled a motion to the July meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District, seconded by Cllr Paddy Bracken.
Cllr McDonald is asking Laois County Council to "address the dangerous junction".
"This is a serious junction. There are 26 houses here. There is a serious issue with the school down the road. Traffic is speeding into the village. People are living in fear," he said.
Laois County Council will now meet Cllr McDonald on site to inspect the sightlines for traffic at the junction.
