Kilminchy lake trail and Durrow cycling hub study among seven Laois projects earmarked for funding

The development of a new lakeside trail at Kilminchy, Portlaoise and a feasibility study for a Durrow Cycle Hub are among seven outdoor projects in Laois which has been allocated funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).

In total €219,712 has been allocated to the chosen projects in Laois.

The projects are:

Durrow Cycle Hub Feasibility Study - upgrade existing walking routes into two looped cycle trails - €41,463

Kilminchy Develop Lakeside trail around the three lakes - €30,000

Ballinakill Walking Trails and South Laois Cycling Trails Upgrade - €30,000

Upgrade Castletown Woodland Trail - Phase 2 - € 30,000

Surface Upgrade works to Esker Ridge Lane, Timahoe - €28,249

Little Derries Island access route upgrade - €30,000

Whitehorse Trail, Upgrade - €30,000

The funding for the Laois projects makes up part of the €6 million to develop 200 outdoor adventure projects across rural Ireland.

Announcing the funding the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said, “Over the last number of years my Department has provided unprecedented investment in our outdoor amenities, underpinned by our most ambitious rural development policy in decades – ‘Our Rural Future’.

“Outdoor recreation tourism is a growing sector internationally, and has the potential to have major economic spin-off benefits for our rural towns and villages.

“My Department is at an advanced stage of developing the new National Outdoor Recreation Strategy which will underpin this investment and give it a platform for further growth.”

Welcoming the funding Minister Pippa Hackett said, “I am particularly excited that Durrow Cycle Hub is getting off the starting blocks with funding for a feasibility study and upgrade of existing walking routes into looped cycle trails. This is a collaborative community project that I have been proud to advocate for.

"It will increase the tourism offering of an already appealing area. Well done to Hugh Sheppard, Pedal Vintage, Tidy Towns and all who got the project this far. I look forward to the development of Durrow as a Family Cycle Hub for the purpose of enhancing and further promoting, the rich culture of leisure cycling locally.”

Welcoming the funding Sean Fleming T.D., Minister of State in the Department of Finance said that "this funding is key to development of these rural activities and will also contribute to our local economies by attracting more visitors to our towns and villages in Laois.

"Laois has a wealth of mountains, canals, forest trails, rivers and lakes and I would encourage people to get active outdoors and avail of the great outdoor amenities in County Laois.

"I would like to acknowledge the great work that is carried out in our communities in the development and maintenance of these outdoor projects and look forward to seeing works commence as soon as possible.

"I also acknowledge the support of Laois County Council who worked with all these community groups as the lead partner in the application for these funds."