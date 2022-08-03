WATCH: The Leinster Express / Laois Live Turning Point in the Laois All-Ireland Final Win

Magic Mo
Mo Nerney has starred for the Laois Ladies Gaelic Football team in 2022 and she wasn't phased by the big day in Croke Park when Laois were crowned champs.
Her goal in the first half would prove crucial and was chosen by Tom Gannon of the Leinster Express as the game's turning point.
HERE'S YOUR CHANCE TO WATCH AGAIN.
19 nóim #LAOvWEX@LaoisLadies 1-04@WexLadiesFoot 0-02— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 31, 2022
Cúl den scoth ó Mo Nerney do Laois!
Laois increase their lead with a fantastic goal! #ProperFan
BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/LXK5os0icZ
