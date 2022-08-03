WATCH: Laois Offaly Crimeline Garda explains smartphone tracking & emergency contacts set up

Crimeline Garda and Laois Offaly Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh outlines how set up an option in your android device that could help you track it down if lost or stolen
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.