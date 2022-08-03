IN PICTURES: Laois debs bring a dash of dazzle to town

The Mountmellick Development Association in Irishtown was a dazzling place to be on Tuesday evening August 3 when as the Mountmellick Community School Leaving Cert class gathered with their partners ahead of the 2022 debs.
Photographer Denis Byrne was there for the Leinster Express / Laois Live.
