Incredible opportunity for Laois talent to shine on Electric Picnic stage

Are you a young Laois person and have you ever dreamed of performing on stage at the Electric Picnic?

Were you born with a funny bone and fancy trying some stand-up comedy? Or is poetry your thing?

Well now is your chance to shine! Youth Work Ireland Laois are delighted to announce the return of Electric Youth, their competition for young performers at Electric Picnic in Stradbally in 2022.

Running for two years in 2018 and 2019, the competition was put on hold due to the festival’s postponement during the pandemic. Electric Youth returns this September for the first time in three years and no doubt will bring huge excitement to the talented young people of Laois.

Electric Picnic has a very special relationship with the people of Laois and in particular has always had a keen interest in fostering the creativity of young people in the county. This competition not only offers a unique opportunity to perform at such a prestigious level, but also gives young people the experience of a lifetime taking part in the excitement and build up that goes along with the legendary Electric Picnic. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Pictured above are Paper Planes performing at the Hazelwood in 2019. Pic: Alf Harvey

The winners of the Electric Youth competition will take to the Hazelwood Stage at Electric Picnic 2022 to perform in a range of genres, from spoken word to vocal and instrumental pieces in solo and collaborative performances - showcasing the very best of Laois’s young and emerging talent.

Regional Director of Youth Work Ireland Laois Clive Davis said: “After the huge success of our collaboration with Electric Picnic in 2018 and 2019, we are thrilled to be able to offer this amazing competition to young people across Laois.

“We are delighted to have the support of Electric Picnic, Laois Offaly Education Training Board and Local Creative Youth Partners this year. The young people who took part in Electric Youth in previous years have been thrilled by the excitement and buzz generated by the programme. As an organisation we are very grateful indeed for the support of Electric Picnic to our services”. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The audience at the Hazelwood for the Electric Youth concert. Pic: Alf Harvey

Mary Flanagan said is the Programme Co-Ordinator of Electric Youth.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young performers, musicians, poets, dancers, comedians, singers, to shine on stage at Electric Picnic.

“ We are incredibly excited to be back working with Electric Picnic and giving young people an experience they wouldn’t otherwise be able to access.

“We can now open up a literal stage for these young people to blossom and grow and see a world of possibility and opportunity unfold for them. We are thrilled and so very grateful for this amazing support. We are very excited to bring Electric Youth back,” she said.

So, if you spend your time singing into your hairbrush in front of the bathroom mirror or you feel you could be the next Tommy Tiernan, we want to hear from you! DETAILS BELOW PICTURE

Pictured: Alice Laffan, Portlaoise on the Hazelwood Stage at Electric Picnic 2019. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Applications are open to young people from ages 14 to 24 years old.

Application forms can be accessed by emailing ey@ywilaois.com. Selection heats will take place on 15th & 16th August, in Youth Cafe Premises at Youth Work Ireland Laois in Portlaoise.

Heat winners will be picked to go forward to the Grand Final which will take place on August 18.

