New initiative for agri food sector gets off to a 'flying start' in Laois

A brand-new initiative for the Agri Food sector in the Midlands, launched to provide information, services and finance to encourage those in the sector to adopt and embrace digital technologies got off to a flying start at an inaugural ‘Think Tank’ event held at Bloom HQ.

The joint collaboration between two County Laois based groups, Bloom HQ in Mountrath and The Cube – Low Carbon Centre of Excellence, in Portlaoise, saw those engaged in the Agri food sector across the Midlands counties of Laois, Offaly and Westmeath converge for the first in a series of think tanks and workshops.

The Smart Agri Hubs innovations workshop series will focus on sustainable land management for reducing carbon footprint in the Agri industry and use of open source aerial technology to improve farming processes, and in turn increase yields and productivity.

Fresh from the success of the first event, Regina Dunne (Digital Innovations Officer at Bloom HQ), who is one of two Project Managers, along with Niall Kelly, Director of The Cube said,

“The event went really well, and attendance was even greater than we expected. There was great discussion on the future of Agri Tech and Innovation. The highlight of the discussion was, how using technology, as simple as the Herdwatch app, can save a farmer invaluable hours, freeing up their time and helping to reduce stress levels as a result.

"Another highlight was the need for training in the likes of online banking. David Kelly, a young farmer who is embracing all forms of technology from using Microsoft Excel to track yields, to GPS-led machinery, spoke about the importance of investing in innovation for the next generation of farmers”.

“Farmers were really engaged and really interested in the myriad of supports that are available to them as they strive to embrace tech”.

“The development of the Agri Innovation Development Midlands (AIDM) is the first of its type in the Midlands. It will act as a catalyst for Agri Food organisations. The AIDM will be a one stop shop, serving Agri food related companies within the Midlands, helping them to become more competitive through the adoption and development of digital innovations.

"Our regular workshops and training events will serve as the conduit between all stakeholders. We will be introducing Technology providers and innovators to the people engaged in the Agri food and farming sectors, providing them with real, tangible sources of information and investment.”

“This consortium will create a unique service in the Midlands, source data and provide educational and training relevant to the Agri food and farming industry in the Midlands. From our extensive network we are hoping to create and in depth understanding of the issues facing the Agri industry in the future, both from a risk mitigation and opportunity perspective.

"We will share this information with our consortium of partners including Agri Consultants and investors to educate and help deliver digital adoption to drive growth and ensure the future of the sector across the midlands”.

“We know that those in Agri food production and the greater farming community want to get involved in the digital transformation, but sometimes they are unsure of where to access help, support and information”.

“We have a thriving Agri Food community in the Midlands. In Laois alone, we have some 180 producers, all of whom are working to developing their businesses to the most exacting standards and so, are actually acting as ‘standard bearers’ for others who may wish to break into the industry.

"We will be linking in with Agri Tech Clusters, our reach is very wide, and we aim to provide a ‘wealth of knowledge’ to farmers in the Midlands. We are receiving great support from the IFA for example as well as many more Agri facing groups”.

“The Midlands is a fertile area for agriculture, 10% of national farmers are based in the region. We will be providing farmers, Agri business owners, including Agri tech businesses with all the help they need to access relevant services for them. Given our current Global Climate crisis, it is essential that stakeholders in the Agri food industry have access to emerging technologies and funding streams”.

“As the Agri food industry moves to digital farming, it is essential that services are provided on a local level. We are the link, opening doors to all involved in the Agri food industry to allow them access services”.

“It is imperative that they have the necessary information and tools to enable them become more competitive through the adoption of digital systems”.

“All of our workshops will be available through a hybrid model to ensure full accessibility and Zoom links will be available on www.bloomhq.ie or www.cubecentre.ie Dates and times of workshops and drop in clinics will all be published on the above websites, and respective social media platforms”.

“Our next drop-in clinic dates are: Friday 5th August 10.30am - 12.30pm - @CoWorx Edgeworthstown Longford and Saturday 6th 2pm - 4pm Solas Eco Garden Shop Portarlington

“We are also still looking for a test farm to host the sustainability training so if any farmers are interested they can sign up here https://forms.gle/ v94ybf619qoEtoUE8