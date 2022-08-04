Search

04 Aug 2022

Star studded line up for Casa Bacardi Electric Picnic party

Star studded line up for Casa Bacardi Electric Picnic party

Casa Bacardi is party central at the Picnic every year

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

04 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

After a two-year hiatus , Casa BACARDÍ® celebrates a return to the Electric Picnic with a star-studded line-up.

LF system, Marcus O’Laoire and DJ Deece are among the exciting additions to the stage with support from Ben Bix, DJ Karen, Sally Cinnamon B2B Jimmy Rogue, Justyna Koss, Mix & Fairbanks across the festival weekend which takes place from September 2 to 4 at the home of the Cosby family in Stradbally.

Scottish production duo, LF System, comprising of Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan will be joined by Kilkenny native, producer and DJ SHEE who brings his own style of Disco House and Techno. Another Irish talent, DJ Deece will also add his dance style.

Also taking to the stage this year is one of Ireland’s most successful duos, Boots & Kats (Jack Keogh and Ciaran Martin) who have become one of the most established touring artists in Irish electronic music.

Dublin based Riff Shop will once again bring their unique and fresh sound while Al Gibbs, whose remix dance track Santran reached #6 in the Irish national charts and #1 in the dance charts make for an exciting line-up.

Opera and Rolling Stones ballet coming to Electric Picnic

Adding to the Casa Bacardi stage is one of Ireland’s best-known DJs Marcus O'Laoire, along with Mix and Fairbanks, and Ricky Chong, known for mixing house and disco records.

Casa BACARDÍ®, celebrating a 17th year at the Picnic, is a firm favourite amongst festival-goers for its electrifying atmosphere and unique sound.

Incredible opportunity for Laois talent to shine on Electric Picnic stage

Calling all young Laois singers, dancers, poets and comedians - Electric Youth returns

For more information on Casa BACARDÍ at Electric Picnic, visit BACARDÍ on Facebook or @Bacardi_uk on Instagram and Twitter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media