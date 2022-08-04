Star studded line up for Casa Bacardi Electric Picnic party

After a two-year hiatus , Casa BACARDÍ® celebrates a return to the Electric Picnic with a star-studded line-up.

LF system, Marcus O’Laoire and DJ Deece are among the exciting additions to the stage with support from Ben Bix, DJ Karen, Sally Cinnamon B2B Jimmy Rogue, Justyna Koss, Mix & Fairbanks across the festival weekend which takes place from September 2 to 4 at the home of the Cosby family in Stradbally.

Scottish production duo, LF System, comprising of Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan will be joined by Kilkenny native, producer and DJ SHEE who brings his own style of Disco House and Techno. Another Irish talent, DJ Deece will also add his dance style.

Also taking to the stage this year is one of Ireland’s most successful duos, Boots & Kats (Jack Keogh and Ciaran Martin) who have become one of the most established touring artists in Irish electronic music.

Dublin based Riff Shop will once again bring their unique and fresh sound while Al Gibbs, whose remix dance track Santran reached #6 in the Irish national charts and #1 in the dance charts make for an exciting line-up.

Adding to the Casa Bacardi stage is one of Ireland’s best-known DJs Marcus O'Laoire, along with Mix and Fairbanks, and Ricky Chong, known for mixing house and disco records.

Casa BACARDÍ®, celebrating a 17th year at the Picnic, is a firm favourite amongst festival-goers for its electrifying atmosphere and unique sound.

For more information on Casa BACARDÍ at Electric Picnic, visit BACARDÍ on Facebook or @Bacardi_uk on Instagram and Twitter.