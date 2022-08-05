Ciarán Moore - Knocknagad to Boston - communities in Ireland and USA unite for Laois man

Back in the mid-1950s Camross GAA club was competing in the Laois Junior Championship, players were not plentiful but in the other end of the Parish another team was struggling in the same competition and after some time, Roundwood disbanded and a few threw in their lot with the Black and Amber, but it took some time before the unification started to gel.

Kieran Moore of Knocknagad was chairman of the club and he was a shrewd operator steeped in Fianna Fail and slowly but surely, he had them all singing from the same Hymn sheet and in 1957 Camross reached the junior final, this a first since 1945 but the club can claim junior honours as far back as 1914.

Fifty seven was to prove monumental on October 20 in O’Moore Park and their opponents were Colt and they included another export from the parish by the name of “Red” Jack Phelan but there was no joy for the emigrant but he was generous after the game, making sure he got to shake every players hand and wished the club every success in the future, Kieran Moore smiled broadly wearing the number three jersey, when shaking Jacks hand, Kieran was chairman and he would bring back the messages of goodwill to the next meeting. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Kieran went on to be a huge influence on the club and over the next twelve months he encouraged an even greater effort to bring home the Intermediate Championship and when they reached the final their opponents would be Durrow and in a hard fought encounter Camross emerged victorious and now were back at senior level for the first time since the late forties, but many felt they were an ageing team and would soon be back plying their trade in the lower grades.

Kieran Moore had retired from the playing field but that allowed him more time to concentrate on building the club and today sixty three years later the club are still competing at senior level and these years bidding for their twenty seventh senior county championship and apart from senior they are fielding premier Intermediate and two junior teams.

They won the first ever under twenty one championship title and now hold a record number of titles, they are the reigning minor champions and most of all they have a vibrant juvenile club thanks to great volunteers, year in year out this club seems to progress and of course not to be forgotten is a very well managed camogie club providing games for juveniles and adults. More below picture.

Much credit must go to the schools and the teaching staff who give their time to coaching and earlier this year the two National Schools of the Parish, Killenure and Camross claimed prestigious Cumann na mBunscol titles. Yes, Camross club has grown from the days when Kieran Moore sat at the top table.

His family have followed that tradition, Lar hurled in the All-Ireland minor final of 1964 and won several honours with his adapted club across the water and Michael, his brother, married Maureen Cuddy and they lived close to Knocknagad but sadly Michael died a few years ago, having witnessed his sons and daughter Mary contribute hugely to the club so much associated with name Moore.

Maureen, Ciaran’s mother, still lives in Knocknagad and has suffered the sad loss of her son Brian, then her husband Michael died young after being diagnosed with cancer, she then learned the awful news of the assault on Ciarán, Maureen travelled to Boston to see her son in hospital and has been back and forth.

Seamus captained Camross to under 21 glory and in 1990s Seamus was man of the match when Camross claimed their second Leinster club hurling championship in Nowlan Park. Another brother Brian was a very talented senior hurler playing with club and county but sadly died suddenly at the peak of his career.

Michael played at all levels for years, then let’s bring your attention to another Ciaran the descendant of Kieran and he showed great touches winning schools medals, lined out in an under seventeen, minor final in 1996 when Seamus was starring with the seniors and Ciarán had picked up an under seventeen medal in 1995. In 1999 Ciaran scored the winning goal when Borris-Kilcotton were denied, and the club picked up their eleventh under 21 title. MORE BELOW PICTURE

Twenty one years ago he was vice captain when the club claimed the intermediate championship title beating Ratheniska and a year later he was a proud man when selected on the club senior championship team.

There were lean years and nineteen years ago Ciaran was offered an opportunity in Boston, and he loved Knocknagad and Camross, but Boston was something else, a huge Irish community and with two brothers to guide him around corners he said it was just like Camross.

Soon he was hurling with Fr Tom Burkes the team to be on and he made a big impression from the word go and became a first choice every game. He was twice selected on the Boston All-Star team and lined out against the Irish All-Star line out of 2004, not alone that but he showed his football skills lining out in the Kerry Jersey in Boston helping them to two junior championships.

After over 20 years service as a player, he gave back something when he joined the board of St Thomas’s and had a low handicap golf on the famous course, he had packed a lot into his years now called home along with his wife Shauna, they have three children Eve is 12, Emma is eight and Michael, the youngest, is six.

When you thought nothing could go wrong, suddenly it all went wrong. Having hurled, kicked football without a scratch, like every Irish emigrant and nearer home, Ciaran and friends gathered in the local Irish pub and restaurant to chat and reminisce of times past, that was on St Stephen's day last year. MORE BELOW PICTURE

Then suddenly from nowhere, a fellow Irish person on a rampage struck out at Ciaran who fell to the ground. Suddenly the Police and medical services descended upon the hostelry and Ciaran was rushed away to the nearest hospital.

At first the medics felt it was a routine night out collision but soon they discovered his injuries were far more serious and, although he was in grave danger for a long time, the signs now are much more positive. The Irish Community threw in their lot and soon they had sought and got planning permission to re-modernise Ciaran’s family home, so as he could be comfortable when discharged from the hospital. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

As can be appreciated this is all very demanding on the family who are so appreciative of the help, they have been afforded so far but this will be a long road, but the children are thrilled to have Daddy home with them.

Caman Ciaran page is run by his wife, and in the early months after the tragedy it was to keep family and friends updated on Ciaran’s condition, and there were days when the news was not pleasant but with great medical assistance and Ciarán’s fighting spirit, he has turned the corner, but there will be more bends on the road.

A big fundraiser is being organised on August 5 & 6 in Camross. MORE ON THAT HERE.