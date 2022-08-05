Laois GAA club teams up with community for Gaelic games and playground

Borris in Ossory/Kilcotton GAA Club is partnering with the Borris in Ossory Playground committee in joint fundraiser that will help cover the cost of the new playground and support the club's gaelic games activities.

The GAA club along with the playground committee will host a sponsored 5k walk / run at O'Keefe Park GAA grounds in Borris in Ossory this August. All the juvenile players are taking part and all the adult players, parents, members and supporters are invited along to take part.

Sponsorship cards will be available in all local shops and from Juvenile players.

All the community are invited along for a fun morning which will include games and a bake sale. All support will be greatly appreciated.

The joint fundraiser takes place on Saturday morning August 13 from 11am.

Work is ongoing on the new playground which will be located in the heart of the south Laois village and is the first such facility the community will have.