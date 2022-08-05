Something arty is happening down on the farm in Laois

Laois artist, Deborah Corcoran's has launched a new initiative ‘Bearings’, a short term residency programme that engages with ‘sense of place’ and the parameters of working on a farm in Ballyroan.

Deborah has worked with her father, Jim Corcoran and brother, with repurposed materials to build on a marginal space on the farm which has resulted in a creative space for art collaborations.

Three artists Colm Keady-Tabbal, Aisling-Ór Ní Aodha and Chloe Reynolds have been invited to this short-term residency programme in rural Laois. The artists will explore the farm and extend into the surrounding areas and community and its close by towns and villages.

Apart from providing the physical setting for the work, people in the Ballyroan area have been introduced to the artists and are providing inspiration for Colm's sound piece; Aisling-Ór's written piece as well as Chloe Reynolds' performative work.

Deborah spoke about the project.

“We started off on the farm and I slowly introduced the artists to the local area as a whole. The site visits throughout ‘Bearings’ are an opportunity to remove boundaries. The artists get to respond to what is available in the local area and invite new ways of experiencing what we have here.

"We were able to get access to the local organ for use by one of the artists. I am very excited about the body of work that will be produced. Visit the ‘Bearings2022’ on instagram to see what the artists have been exploring so far,” she said.

Deborah's farming father Jim gave his experience about being involved.

“It has been great setting up this on our farm in Ballyroan. The artists and their approach has really shown us different perspectives on things that we often forget to notice, or just take for granted. For example – the local church bells ringing - I don’t think twice about it as I say my angelus.

"Now I’m being asked to drive around and find out where exactly I can hear the bells from and trace back the sound. I get to share what I do with the artists and they get to share their ideas with me,” he said.

The works will be available to the public online on the ‘Bearings2022’ instagram account on Saturday, August 13 from 6-7pm.

Deborah is a recipient of Made in Laois (co-create) grant scheme 2022. The aim of the grant scheme is to bring together a creative practitioner and community / communities of place and interest for co-creation and collaborative initiatives. Supported by Creative Ireland Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Laois County Council.