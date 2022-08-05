Tribute on death of longstanding president of Laois GAA club

A Laois GAA club is mourning the death of its longstanding President, and whose family also play vital roles for the club.

Thomas Leo (Tom) Storey served as president of The Rock GAA club for the past 20 years.

A resident of Derryguile, Mountmellick, Laois and late of Cavan & Mullingar, he died peacefully at home in the care of his loving family last Wednesday, August 3.

He had been predeceased by his loving wife Dympna and son Noel. His death is deeply regretted by his loving daughter Deirdre, sons Leo, Chris and John, son-in-law Denis, daughters-in-law Ann, Collette and Anita, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

The Rock GAA Club members held a Guard of Honour for his funeral, and wrote the following heartfelt tribute to their President.

"It was with great sadness on Wednesday morning that everyone involved with The Rock GAA club and in the wider local community in Mountmellick and beyond, learnt of the passing of Tom Storey. Tom has been the longest serving President of The Rock GAA Club, holding the post for the past 20 years.

"Tom, originally from Cavan Town and a proud Cavan GAA man decided to move in 1960 to the countryside of Derryguile on the outskirts of Mountmellick where he actively farmed all his life along with taking up a job with Bord na Mona in Portlaoise.

"Tom was a true Gael and when the Rock GAA Club was formed in 1970, he decided that he could add his great

football knowledge to our small rural club. Tom volunteered many hours of work within our club over his lifetime. Tom understood the importance of First Aid within the sport of GAA. As a result, he trained and acted as the clubs First Aid Officer for many years where he provided basic first aid care to many of our players to stop their injury deteriorating and without a doubt many players returned to the pitch faster due to his care.

"His coaching/selector ability came to the fore as part of the management team in 1996 when The Rock claimed the Intermediate Championship. His son Leo was captain on the day while John and Chris were part of the winning team. His other son Noel now predeceased also played for the club in earlier years.

"The extended Storey family are now following in his footsteps where they are now actively involved in the club be it either in a playing capacity or assisting with club activities. Both Leo and John have coached adult and juvenile level and have also both served terms as Chairman of the club. Deirdre supporting from the line and Chris always on hand when mechanical knowledge is required. His grandchildren play with the club and others have taken up coaching roles with the juvenile teams.

Below: The late Tom Storey, Club President at a past gathering of the Rock GAA with Kerry Footballer Darragh O'Se and club members Philip White, John Storey, Chairperson, and Donal Mooney. Photo Denis Byrne.

"Tom was a mentor to so many within our club over his lifetime and when Tom spoke people just listened. The car would reverse in to a spot, he would light up the familiar smelling pipe and stand at the railing watching with pride what was going on, whether it was juvenile or adult football.

"He was a great character around our club and the Mountmellick community and was greatly admired by everyone who came in contact with him. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him as he always

had time to have a chat about any aspect of life.

"The Rock GAA club officers and members would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Tom's family."

Mr Storey's remains reposed in his home on Thursday before removal to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick via St Vincent's Hospital that evening. Requiem Mass followed on Friday morning and he was laid to rest in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.