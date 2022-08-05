Search

06 Aug 2022

Electric Picnic announce final line-up countdown

The main line-up so far for Electric Picnic 2022

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

05 Aug 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Electric Picnic has announced just when they will reveal the full line-up of performers for the 2022 festival.

With just four weeks to go to the already sold-out and long awaited return of Electric Picnic in Laois, Festival Republic confirmed to fans on Friday evening, August 5 when they will announce the final wave of acts.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT NEXT FRIDAY
Only less than a month to go, it's only a matter of weeks. We've been announcing lots of exciting line ups for MindField, Ah Hear Now!, Anachronica, The Theatre Casa Bacardí, and Transmission, but we reckon its time for the big one. Keep an eye out next Friday, August 12th for the next BIG announcement!✨"

Electric Picnic announces fun new arty installations

They are also selling the last few spaces in the glamping campsites.

"Don't Miss Out on Boutique Camping. There are now, very limited spaces left for Pink Moon, Silver and Harvest Moon Camping options. Don't miss out on making your EP camping experience as comfortable and stress free as possible!  "

Early entry passes are also on sale via the Electric Picnic website, for campers who want to get set up on Thursday ahead of the rush.

The festival takes place in Laois at the Cosby estate in Stradbally from September 2 to 4. It will have the biggest capacity ever at 70,000 tickets. Headliners so far include Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala, Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, Picture This and Snow Patrol.

