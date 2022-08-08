Death Notices for Laois - Monday, August 8, 2022

Virginia Doyle - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 7 of Virginia Doyle (née O'Rourke) of Lake Glen, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of the late Patrick and much-loved mother of Lisa, Thomas and Patrick (P). Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren Jane, Brian, Barry, Jack and Joe, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's funeral home, Portlaoise, on Monday from 7pm to 9.30pm with rosary recital at 9.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in St SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.



Maura Carroll - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, August 6 of Maura Lawlor (née Nolan) of Ballycarroll, Portarlington.



Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving son Jim, daughters Liz and Mai, sisters Margaret, Rose, Breda and Anne, brother Eugene, sons-in-law Jerome and Ken, sister-in-law Nancy, grandchildren Diarmuid, Lucy, Elise and Joe, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (eircode R32 YW77) on Sunday afternoon from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11:20am arriving St John's Church, Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Maura's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/jPnIcnBU7sQ

Noel Bracken - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 5 of Noel Bracken of Beladd, Portlaoise.



Suddenly, at his residence. Deeply missed by his heartbroken wife Elsie (nee Langton). Adored father to Brendan, Fintan and Noelle Dooley. Deeply regretted by his wife and family. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and Hugh. Cherished grandfather to Hannah, Cormac, Conan, Cahir, Eoin, Cian, and Aidan. Sadly missed by his daughters in law Janice and Jenny, son in law Mick, brother Donal and sisters Majorie (Costigan) and Mary (Cooke), and Anne Costigan , brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and former colleagues in the ESB.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Richard Dempsey - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, August 5 of Richard (Dickie) Dempsey of Swan Road, Durrow.



Predeceased by by his beloved wife Joan, father Richard, mother Sarah and brother Joe. Survived and dearly missed by his sister Monica, sons Ken, Kieran, Patrick and Finian. daughters Muriel and Sarah, grandchildren Lina, Shane, Grace, Caitriona, Conal, Jack, Joe, Orlaith, Oisín, Eoghan and Finian, great-grandchildren Josh and Leah, sister in law Muriel, brother in law Pat, daughters in law Simone, Rosarii, Jinnie and Niamh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home (R32 P6K5) from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.

Please be as careful as possible at the house to avoid any Covid transmission.

Margaet Maher - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, August 4 of Margaret Maher late of 6 Borris Court, Portlaoise, Devonish Road, Kimmage, Dublin and the UK.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Ballard Nursing Home. She is deeply regretted by her loving daughter Susan (O'Callaghan) and son in law Eddie. Her daughters Julie, Vanessa, Gayna. Sons Gerry and Martin (RIP), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers, extended family and friends and all who knew and loved her.



Reposing at the home of her daughter Susan and son in law Eddie in Garryglass, Timahoe, from 3pm on Saturday 6th of August Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday 7th August to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Timahoe, for Mass at 10.30am burial afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul cemetery Portlaoise.

