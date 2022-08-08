IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Met Eireann forecasting soaring temperatures again this week with high pressure set to dominate

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days
Temperatures are set to soar in Ireland again this week with Met Eireann forecasting temperatures close to 30 degrees with high pressure set to dominate the weather.
According to Met Eireann, ongoing high pressure will keep the weather very settled for the rest of the week with dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine across the country. Temperatures will become very warm towards the weekend.
The full Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the week is as follows
Any lingering mist and fog will soon clear to leave a dry and warm day with long sunny spells, turning a bit hazy at times. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Breezes will be light variable or southwest to west in direction..
Dry with clear spells tonight. Lowest temperatures generally between 8 and 12 degrees in light variable breezes. Some mist and fog patches will set in again tonight.
Dry, warm and sunny. Highest temperatures generally 20 to 25 degrees, possibly touching 26 in the south and east. Winds will be light southwest to west or variable in direction.
Dry and mostly clear on Tuesday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light variable breezes.
Dry with good sunshine throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Light winds, southwesterly or variable.
Dry with long clear spells on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in very light variable breezes.
Very warm, dry and sunny. Highest temperatures of 23 to 27 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in light variable breezes.
Dry and clear on Thursday night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees. Winds light, northeasterly.
Hot, dry and sunny. Highest temperatures reaching 23 to 28 degrees, warmest in the southwest, in light northeasterly breezes.
Remaining hot and dry through the weekend with a good deal of sunshine. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high twenties across much of the country.
