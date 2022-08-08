Laois council closes park for repair works

Portlaoise Linear Park
Portlaoise’s Triogue Linear Park will be closed for most of this week to facilitate repair works.
Laois County Council said the park will be closed for footpath repair works this week but will reopen on Saturday and Sunday before closing again for a day next Monday.
Details of the closure were announced on the council’s website. The park is closed from Monday to Friday inclusive and again next Monday.
Anyone with queries in relation to the closure can email the council at PortlaoiseMD@laoiscoco.ie
