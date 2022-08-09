Laois pharmacy among top 100 retailers

A Laois pharmacist was named in Retail Excellence’s Top 100 Stores in Ireland.

Portarlington based Adrian Dunne Pharmacy were honoured by Retail Excellence for making the top 100 spot.

The Top 100 stores take part of the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry and are now the largest and most prestigious of its kind in Ireland. The Awards will take place in the Galmont Hotel in Galway on November 12.

Managing Director of Retail Excellence, Duncan Graham said: “I am delighted to announce the Top 100 Stores in Ireland on behalf of Retail Excellence. These awards are particularly important for businesses throughout the country who consistently put an emphasis on excellence in customer service and retailing. These Top 100 stores are flying the flag for the retail industry and have raised the bar even higher this year amidst the toughest competition.”

According to Chairman of Retail Excellence and CEO of Applegreen Ltd, Joe Barrett: “It is clear from the quality of this year’s entrants that the retail industry is ready to thrive in the coming months and years. Our organisation promotes excellence in retail, and the entire industry should be proud of itself for how it maintains the highest standards every year. I want to congratulate our Top 100 stores and wish them continued success in the future.”

A full list of the Top 100 Stores can be found here:

https://mcusercontent.com/d24ed1e1a65100ff925701e3c/files/9e728ce7-0f64-6f4b-d0f6-a2c08d7065af/Top100_Store_Awards_2022_Complete_2022_Roster.pdf