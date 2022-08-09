Search

09 Aug 2022

Laois Offaly TD says micro generation frustration increasing

Households set to earn money from their solar panels next year

Eoghan MacConnell

09 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois Offaly TD says there is increasing frustration over the lack of clarity around payments for small scale power generation. 

Deputy Carol Nolan claimed households, farmers and landowners who signed up to the Micro-generation Support Scheme are still unsure about when they will receive payments from their suppliers for the excess energy they are generating.

She said that she has been contacted by people from within and outside the constituency who are "increasingly frustrated by the inability or unwillingness of suppliers" to provide any indication as to when the payment start date will come into effect.

Deputy Nolan said in April she had had been assured by Minister for Environment, Eamon Ryan that where Micro-generation customers are eligible, they can expect an initial payment or credit from their suppliers from July 1 depending on their billing cycle.

“I have said it before and I can only say it again; if Minister Ryan and his Department cannot get a handle on the effective implementation of small Schemes such as this one, then what confidence can anyone have that they will be supported if they go to the expense of buying into the renewable agenda,” Deputy Nolan said.

“Something has clearly gone wrong with the entire Scheme. Minister Ryan must directly intervene with both suppliers and ESB Networks to try and resolve this matter as soon as possible. It is totally unacceptable for households and farms who bought into this Scheme in good faith to be continually kicked from pillar to post,” Deputy Nolan concluded.

News

