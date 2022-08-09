LEINSTER WEATHER: Heat wave ahead as Met Eireann forecast big rise temperatures

Laois and all of Leinster are in for another blast of summer this week with another heat wave on the way bringing "uncomfortably warm nights".

Met Eireann is forecasting that temperatures will get as high as 29 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will continue to bring settled, mainly dry and sunny conditions. Very warm or hot as well through the rest of the week and weekend with temperatures widely in the mid to high twenties. It will be uncomfortably warm during the nights too.

But Met Eireann adds that current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled early next week with temperatures falling back closer to average for the time of year.

Here is the full forecast for the coming days

Weather forecast for Tuesday in Leinster

A warm, dry and sunny day with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees. Winds will be light, with a sea breeze in coastal areas. Solar UV Index: High. Tonight will be dry and clear with a few mist and fog patches developing in the light winds. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

Weather forecast for Wednesday

Tomorrow, Wednesday will be another dry and sunny day with any mist and fog clearing quickly during the morning. It will be very warm with highest temperatures of 23 to 27 degrees. Winds will again be light, with a sea breeze developing in coastal areas in the afternoon.

Dry and clear overnight with mist and fog developing in mostly calm conditions. Mild again with temperatures not falling below 9 to 14 degrees.

Weather forecast for Thursday

Thursday: A hot, dry and sunny day expected in mostly light breezes. Highest temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees, hottest in Leinster and Munster.

Thursday night: A very mild night with temperatures not falling below 10 to 15 degrees generally, staying above 16 or 17 degrees in places. Continuing dry and clear with some coastal fog forming in light easterly or variable breezes.

Weather forecast for Friday

A hot day with long spells of sunshine. Dry for most with just the odd stray shower possible. Highest temperatures of 25 to 28 or 29 degrees in light easterly breezes. Staying very warm overnight with temperatures not falling below the mid to high teens.

Weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday

Largely dry with good spells of sunshine and mostly light breezes over the weekend though there is a chance of thundery showers at times. Continuing hot on Saturday with highest temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees before falling slightly with highs of 23 to 27 degrees on Sunday. Night time temperatures won't fall below the mid to high teens.

Further Weather Outlook

Current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled early next week with temperatures falling back closer to average for the time of year.