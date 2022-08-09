Search

10 Aug 2022

IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann pinpoints when heatwave will end in latest weather forecast for Ireland

Met Eireann Heat Wave Weather Forecast

IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann pinpoints when heatwave will end in latest weather forecast for Ireland

Reporter:

Damian Moran

09 Aug 2022 11:33 PM

Ireland is in for another blast of summer in the coming days and right through the weekend with Met Eireann forecasting hot, dry and sunny days with temperatures approaching 30 degrees. 

Temperatures will ramp up through Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and into the weekend with highest temperatures of 29 degrees set to hit Ireland on Friday and Saturday before falling back to highs of 27 on Sunday. 

Unfortunately, the hot weather will not last with Met Eireann forecasting that the weather will turn more unsettled early next week with temperatures falling back closer to average for the time of year. 

Before that however, we are in for five more days of sunshine and soaring temperatures so break out the factor 50 and enjoy it while it lasts. 

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is as follows: 

Weather forecast for Wednesday

Any lingering mist and fog will clear most areas in the morning, although some may linger again near coasts. Otherwise it will be a very warm, dry and sunny day with light breezes. Highest temperatures generally of 23 to 26 degrees but touching 27 degrees in a few localised parts of Leinster and Munster. It will be a little cooler in coastal parts of the northwest with more moderate southwest to west breeze.

Dry and clear overnight with mist and fog developing in mostly calm conditions. Mild again with temperatures not falling below 9 to 14 degrees.

Weather forecast for Thursday

A hot, dry and sunny day expected in mostly light breezes. Highest temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees, hottest in Leinster and Munster.

A very mild night with temperatures not falling below 10 to 15 degrees generally, staying above 16 or 17 degrees in places. Continuing dry and clear with some coastal fog forming in light easterly or variable breezes.

IRELAND WEATHER: Another heat wave on the way with Met Eireann forecasting big rise temperatures

Weather forecast for Friday

A hot day with long spells of sunshine. Dry for most with just the odd stray shower possible. Highest temperatures of 25 to 28 or 29 degrees in light easterly breezes. Staying very warm overnight with temperatures not falling below the mid to high teens.

Weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday

Largely dry with good spells of sunshine and mostly light breezes over the weekend though there is a chance of thundery showers at times. Continuing hot on Saturday with highest temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees before falling slightly with highs of 23 to 27 degrees on Sunday. Night time temperatures won't fall below the mid to high teens.

Further Weather Outlook

Current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled early next week with temperatures falling back closer to average for the time of year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media